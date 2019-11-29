Hours after Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the party on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray share brotherly ties and that it is the responsibility of the PM to co-operate with his “younger brother” who has taken charge of the state.

PM Modi’s posted a congratulatory tweet for CM Thackeray. He said, “Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.”

Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2019

While replying to the wishes of the PM, the Sena made the comments in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ as Modi has in the past referred to Thackeray, as his “younger brother”.

In its editorial article, the Sena referred to PM Modi as “our prime minister” and said he has wished Maharashtra attains speedy development under Thackeray’s leadership, for that, “the Centre will have to co-operate (with the state) for that (speedy development). The Centre will have to extend help to bring Maharashtra’s farmers out of their miseries,” Sena said.

The editorial said that Delhi should respect the decision made by the people of Maharashtra and take care that the stability of the state government is not bedevilled.

“The BJP-Shiv Sena are sharing strained relations in Maharashtra politics, but Modi and Thackeray share brotherly ties. Hence, it is the responsibility of Shri Modi to cooperate with the younger brother from Maharashtra as the prime minister,” it added.

The Shiv Sena maintained the prime minister does not belong to any single party, but the entire country.

The soil of Maharashtra is filled with valour as inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the people of the state had fought with Delhi for its creation, the Shiv Sena said.

“Delhi is the capital of the country for sure. But Uddhav Thackeray, son of Balasaheb Thackeray who took firm stand all along that Maharashtra is not a slave of Delhi, has now become the chief minister. So, there is a surety that the government will have its spine intact,” the Saamana editorial said.

The Shiv Sena also hit out at the previous Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra, of which it was a part, for “imposing” over “Rs 5 lakh crore-debt” on the state. Hence, the new CM Thackeray will have to take speedy yet cautious steps to realise his plans, the party mouthpiece said in a swipe.

After fall-out with the BJP over rotational CM’s demand for 2.5 years for each party, and equal partnership in the government formation, long term allies BJP and Shiv Sena parted ways. Instead, the newly formed ruling coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, a post-poll alliance between the three major non-BJP parties Shiv Sena- NCP- Congress came together after a one month long political drama in Maharashtra which took place after the assembly poll results declared on October 24.

The Sena, the Congress and the NCP have devised a common minimum programme with a focus on farmers’ issues and which will guide the actions of the Thackeray-led government, although they are guided by different ideologies.

(With PTI inputs)