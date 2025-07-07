PM Modi showcases India’s artistic heritage with exquisite gifts to world leaders at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented exquisite traditional Indian gifts to world leaders during the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

He gifted a hand-etched Silver Lion on a Fuchsite stone base to the President of Argentina, Javier Milei. This striking piece exemplifies Rajasthan’s globally renowned metalwork and gemstone craftsmanship.

The intricately detailed Silver Lion symbolizes courage and leadership, while the Fuchsite base, also known as the “Stone of Healing and Resilience”—adds natural beauty and deeper meaning.

Crafted by Rajasthani artisans using silver and Fuchsite sourced from India’s mineral-rich regions, the gift beautifully embodies the country’s rich artistic and geological heritage.

To Victoria Villarruel, Vice President of Argentina, PM Modi presented a Madhubani painting of the Sun.

This artwork reflects one of India’s oldest folk-art traditions from the Mithila region of Bihar. Known for its bold lines, intricate patterns, and use of natural colours, Madhubani art traditionally adorned walls during festivals to attract prosperity and ward off negativity.

The painting features the Sun—a symbol of energy and life—surrounded by detailed floral borders and motifs that fill every inch of the canvas, a hallmark of the Madhubani style. Rooted in cultural heritage and meticulous craftsmanship, it is both a decorative piece and a vibrant tribute to India’s enduring folk artistry.

To the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Modi presented a Kalash filled with sacred water from the Saryu River.

The Kalash is a revered symbol of purity, blessings, and spiritual grace. The Saryu River, which flows through Ayodhya—the birthplace of Lord Ram—holds deep significance in Hindu tradition, believed to absolve sins and bring peace and prosperity.

Crafted in metal, the Kalash represents abundance and sanctity, making it an auspicious offering that invokes divine protection, health, and spiritual well-being. It connects both giver and recipient to Ayodhya’s timeless legacy of dharma, devotion, and liberation.

The Prime Minister had also presented several gifts to world leaders during the recently concluded G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. These included a Kashmiri papier-mâché box, another Madhubani painting, and a brass Dokra horse, among others.