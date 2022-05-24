Modi meets new Australian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a bilateral meeting with the new Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese in Tokyo on the margins of the Quad Summit at which the two leaders affirmed their desire to continue the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship.

Modi congratulated the new Australian PM on his election victory. The two leaders reviewed the multi-faceted cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, defence manufacturing, renewable energy including green hydrogen, education, science and technology, agricultural research, sports and people-to-people ties.

The PM extended an invitation to the Australian leader to visit India at an early date.

Albanese ousted Scott Morrison in the polls held in Australia on Saturday, ending a decade of conservative rule. He flew into Tokyo soon after he was sworn in as the PM.