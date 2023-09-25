‘Modi’ means guarantee of fulfillment of guarantees: PM

Reassuring women of the benefits under the Women’s Reservation Bill passed by Parliament recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Monday that he does not give false promises.

The prime minister asserted that “Modi” means guarantee of the fulfillment of every guarantee he has undertaken in the last nine years.

Addressing the Rajasthan BJP’s Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha in Surajpura (Vatika) of Dadiya Panchayat in the Jaipur district, he said, “Modi yani guarantee poori hone ki guarantee. Main hawa-hawai baat nahi karta. Modi ke pair majbooti zameen se kharein hai… aur pichchle nau saal mein har saamanya vyakti ki kathnai ko door kiya hai. Jo kahata hoon karke dikhata hoon. (“Modi” means guarantee of fulfillment. I do not shoot in the air… Modi is standing firmly on the ground. And in the last nine years, the problem of the common man was solved. Whatever I promise something I keep it).”

When he asked the women in the audience who did it, the crowd responded aloud, “Modi, you did”. He countered their assertion, “It was not me as the PM who got the women’s reservation Bill in both houses of Parliament, but the women’s valuable vote that had elected him nine years ago. You (the women) have given a guarantee of one vote, and I fulfilled it.”

Modi questioned the Congress why it did not give women’s reservations in the last 30 years. “The Congressmen who are talking about women’s reservation could have done this 30 years ago, but they never wanted this. They now have supported it half-heartedly and with sour heart,” he pointed out.

He further said, “Congress and its arrogant allies are opposed to women’s reservations. The Congress colleagues, who had stopped this Bill during the UPA regime, are still trying to stop the implementation of the legislation. The women of Rajasthan should remain alert against them,” he warned.

Calling the INDIA bloc “Ghamandiya gathbandhan”, the prime minister cautioned that the Opposition parties would try to divide women by spreading rumours as they are frustrated with the NDA government’s success. This new alliance, he said was attempting to destroy the Santan Dharma. He asked his party functionaries to tell the voters to vote against such political parties in every election.

Coming down heavily on the Ashok Gehlot government’s five years, Modi said the way the Congress ruled the state it deserves “zero number”. He said the people of Rajasthan have decided to remove the Gehlot Government and bring back the BJP. Tired of the Gehlot government’s anti-people policies, the public has sounded a bugle to remove it in the assembly polls.

Alleging that the Congress government was steeped in corruption, the PM said the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating, and atrocities on women and Dalits are rising. In an indirect reference to the killing of Kanahiya Lal in Udaipur, he asked which company would come and invest in the state where the beheading takes place in broad daylight.

Earlier, after arriving at Jaipur International Airport, the PM took a chopper to visit Dhankya to pay homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay at his museum on his birth anniversary.

Later, he reached the meeting venue standing in an open jeep acknowledging the cheers and waving party women dressed in saffron-colored saris alongside the road. This was Modi’s ninth visit to Rajasthan in the last 11 months and his second to Jaipur after four and five years.

Among others who addressed the Mahasabha included union ministers G S Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, leader of Opposition R S Rathore, and state party president C P Joshi, besides many state MLAs and MPs.