Modi made NE essential part of India’s mainstream growth story: Dr Jitendra Singh

The transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision has made Northeast an essential part of India’s mainstream growth story, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, adding that before 2014, the region often felt alienated from the rest of the country. Today, it stands as an integral part of India’s cultural and developmental landscape.

Citing examples such as youth from the North East excelling in the tourism and aviation industries, he stressed the strides made in fostering a sense of belonging and national integration.

The minister, on the second day of his visit to Namsai district in the Northeast, also reviewed the district’s performance under the Aspirational District Programme (ADP). Emphasising collaboration, convergence, and competition, he highlighted good practices in Namsai pointing out initiatives such as integrating Anganwadi Centres with schools to improve early childhood education and health outcomes and the innovative “Pehli Sawari” ambulance service for newborns. Such ideas, he said, are worth replicating across other aspirational districts.

Dr Singh appreciated the fact that the district has emerged as a beacon of progress under the Aspirational District Program (ADP), showcasing remarkable improvements across various sectors, including health, education, and infrastructure. The district’s composite score has surged from 35.8 per cent in April 2018 to 54.0 in March now reflecting a 37.64 per cent improvement. This leap has propelled Namsai from the 97th position to the 12th among 112 districts, earning it accolades and substantial rewards under the Sustainable Development Goals – Empowered Action Group (SDG-EAP).

The health sector in Namsai has witnessed transformative changes. The district has achieved a cent per cent conversion of sub-centres and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) into Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs).

Additionally, 75 per cent of PHCs now comply with Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS), and 70 per cent of specialist services are available in district hospitals. However, challenges remain, such as the acute shortage of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) and nurses, and the absence of radiologists in the district hospital.

Maternal and child health indicators have also shown significant progress. The percentage of pregnant women receiving four or more antenatal care check-ups has increased from 35.46 per cent in April 2018 to 81.3 per cent in March 2024, and institutional deliveries have surged from 46.7 per cent to 117 now. The district has also achieved a remarkable 119 per cent immunization rate for children aged 9-11 months.

Namsai’s education sector has made strides in improving literacy and school infrastructure. The district, which has a predominantly rural population with 76 per cent dependent on agriculture, has focused on enhancing government schools, which cater to 67 per cent of the student population. The literacy rate has improved, but it still lags behind state and national averages.

The district’s progress is a result of collaborative efforts involving various stakeholders. Significant projects include the construction of a laboratory building and an OPD building under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the establishment of model Anganwadi Centres, and the provision of modern diagnostic equipment for district hospitals and Community Health Centres (CHCs). The “Pehli Sawari” initiative, funded by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), provides free ambulance services for institutional deliveries, further enhancing maternal health outcomes.

Agriculture remains a critical sector for Namsai, with 74 per cent of the population engaged in farming. The district faces challenges such as inadequate irrigation facilities, exploitation by middlemen, and low productivity of local livestock. However, the fertile plains and excellent road connectivity offer significant potential for agricultural diversification and agro-based industries.