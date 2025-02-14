Modi is not an original BC: Revanth

Mounting an all-out attack on the BJP and BRS over the caste census conducted by his government, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhibited the personality traits of a privileged class since he originally did not come from backward class (BC) and called for the social boycott of BRS leaders like K Chandrasekhar Rao and KT Rama Rao for not participating in the survey.

Participating in a programme at the Congress headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy aggressively attacked his rivals in his customary style. He took part in a power point presentation on the caste census conducted recently and said the Prime Minister originally did not hail from a BC family. He raked the old controversy that the community from which the Prime Minister hailed, was brought under the BC later.

“Modi is not a BC by birth. After becoming the Chief Minister, he included his caste among the BCs. Modi is a BC only on the certificate. His personality is that of an upper caste,” said Reddy. He then elaborated on the benefits that can be derived from conducting a caste census. He said once the caste census is conducted, reservations can also be fixed according to law. If there are official figures even the Supreme Court can agree that the reservation for BCs must be increased.

He accused the opposition parties of creating misconceptions for their own political mileage. He asked the BCs’ association to go to the residences of BRS leaders like K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao, and T Harish Rao and beat drums. He called for a social boycott of the BRS leaders for not participating in the caste census. He slammed the Opposition party for their criticism that the caste census data was not correct.

He also took a dig at BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, recalling the latter’s statement that when he strikes, it’s a hard blow. Reddy responded by saying, “KCR should hit his son hard for his behaviour, his daughter for the liquor scam that dragged him and Kejriwal down, and his nephew for land grabs. Telangana witnessed their evil deeds and delivered the beating in the elections.” The Chief Minister also slammed BJP leaders and Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, challenging them to say what they brought for Telangana from the Centre.