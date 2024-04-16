Modi is defending the biggest corruption scandal on planet: Rahul on PM’s electoral bonds remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on the Electoral Bonds scheme and said the PM was trying to defend what he called was the “biggest corruption scandal on the planet.”

Addressing the public at a roadshow in Kerala’s Kozhikode, Gandhi said, “I don’t know if you saw his interview with ANI yesterday. I don’t know if you saw his face, his eyes, he was trying to defend the biggest corruption scandal on the planet through which BJP has got thousands of crores of rupees by extorting from India’s businessmen.”

His remarks came after PM Modi, in an interview with ANI, defended the electoral bonds scheme, which was scrapped by the Supreme Court, saying it was aimed at curbing black money in politics.

Advertisement

PM Modi said that “everyone will regret it when there is an honest reflection”.

Gandhi also questioned Modi’s political understanding to run the country.

“When people were dying of Covid, the PM was saying, “Thali Bajao.” The media called him a genius! If any other citizen of India had said “Thali Bajao,” he would’ve been beaten up with a lathi or put in jail. So, you know what type of person is running the country. That is the state of the government today,” he said, adding the “PM doesn’t have the understanding to run the country.”

The Wayanad MP also requested people to read the Congress party’s election manifesto, calling it “a document that can transform India and revolutionise our country.”

“I would request that you read our manifesto because it is a document that can transform India and revolutionise our country. And after that, take a look at the BJP’s manifesto. They have two main ideas in their manifesto: to bring the Olympic Games to India and send a man to the moon!,” he added.