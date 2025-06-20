Modi invokes ‘Jungle Raj’ to rally Bihar voters, slams Lalu for insulting Ambedkar

Addressing a high-stakes political rally in poll-bound Bihar on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the RJD, accusing them of plunging the state into an era of ‘Jungle Raj’, marked by lawlessness, poverty, and large-scale migration. He also criticised RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for allegedly insulting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Modi said, “We say ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, but those with the ‘lantern’ and the ‘panja’ (election symbols of the RJD and Congress, respectively) believe in ‘Parivar Ka Saath, Parivar Ka Vikas’. This sums up their politics — for the sake of their own families, they do not hesitate to harm crores of families across Bihar and the country. Baba Saheb Ambedkar was completely against such politics. That’s why they insult Baba Saheb at every step.”

He further alleged, “The entire country has now seen how RJD members have treated Baba Saheb’s image. Posters have been put up across Bihar demanding an apology for this insult. But I know these people will never apologise.”

Blaming the Congress and RJD for Bihar’s underdevelopment, PM Modi said they had looted the state so extensively that poverty became its destiny.

“The NDA government, under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, has brought Bihar back on the path of development,” he asserted. “But I am not satisfied with what we’ve achieved so far. We still have a lot to do for Bihar.”

He expressed optimism about the state’s future, saying Bihar would not only prosper but also play a vital role in the nation’s development. Reposing faith in the youth of Bihar, PM Modi said they would help restore the state’s ancient glory and transform it into a key engine of a developed India.

Highlighting the NDA government’s achievements, the Prime Minister stated that in the past 10 years, approximately 55,000 km of rural roads have been constructed in the state, and over 1.5 crore households have been provided with electricity and water connections. Of the four crore people nationwide who have received pucca houses, 57 lakh are from Bihar, he added.

On the occasion, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore in Bihar.