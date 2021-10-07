Modi inaugurates 35 PSA Oxygen Plants established under PM CARES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants to the nation, established under the PM CARES, across 35 States and Union Territories at an event held at AIIMS, Rishikesh.

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA Oxygen Plants. Till now, a total of 1224 PSA Oxygen Plants have been funded under PM CARES all across the country, out of which more than 1100 Plants have been commissioned, providing an output of over 1750 MT oxygen per day.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Modi said the extent of health facilities developed by India in a short span of time to combat COVID-19 showed the country’s capabilities.

From one testing lab to the establishment of a network of 3,000 testing labs and from the import of masks and kits to their manufacturing, India was quickly moving forward as an exporter, he said.

Modi said that by building the CoWin platform, India has demonstrated to the whole world how vaccination was to be done on such a large scale.