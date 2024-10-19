Modi in Varanasi on Sunday, give Diwali gifts worth Rs 6,611.18 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday to give Diwali gifts. Kashi is ready to give a grand welcome to its MP. After becoming MP and Prime Minister from Varanasi for the third time, he will gift development projects to Kashi by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 23 projects worth Rs 6,611.18 crore .

He will dedicate many facilities to the public like health, education, sports, religion, tourism, employment, housing, aviation etc. The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Varanasi Airport and the new terminal building. He will inaugurate RJ Shankara Eye Hospital to the general public and will interact with more than 20,000 people at Sigra Sports Stadium. He can announce from the stage the free food system started by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust for attendants in Sanskrit schools and hospitals. As per the programme, PM will reach Varanasi at around 1 pm and will leave from Kashi at around 6 pm.

Mr Modi will be received by Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath . Many Union ministers including the two Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh are also likely to be present in the programme. Officials of Civil Aviation, Olympic Association will also be present.

BJP, Kashi region president Dilip Patel said that the people of Kashi will welcome the Prime Minister on his arrival here on Sunday with drums and shower of flowers. Party workers have also made preparations for welcome at various places. After inaugurating the Shankara Netralaya located at Harhua Ghazipur Ring Road from Babatpur International Airport, Modi will reach the Sports Complex at Sigra by road and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of the projects. Apart from this, he will address a public meeting at Sigra Stadium, which is likely to be attended by more than 20,000 people. Mainly players, sports lovers, intellectuals, public representatives and party workers will be present.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the modern R Jhunjhunwala Shankara Eye Hospital, built at a cost of Rs 90 crore, connected to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. Apart from this, 14 projects including Sigra Stadium prepared at a cost of Rs 380.13 crore will be dedicated to the public. At the same time, he will also lay the foundation stone of two important schemes costing Rs 2,874.17 crore.