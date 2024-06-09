Modi hosts high-tea for would-be ministers; ML Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan among new faces

Hours before the NDA government’s swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday called several BJP and coalition leaders at his residence for a tea meeting.

The leaders, who are likely to be made ministers in his new Cabinet, included both old and new faces.

Those who arrived at Modi’s 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence included Amit Shah, Arjun Ram Meghwal, BL Verma, Annapurna Devi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Nityanand Rai, Rajnath Singh, Rao Inderjit Singh, Ajay Tamta, Nirmala Sitharaman, Sarbananda Sonowal and Kiren Rijiju.

S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari are likely to be retained as ministers.

BJP president J P Nadda, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Haryana CM ML Khattar, Congress turncoat and newly elected Pilibhit MP Jitin Prasada, former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s grandson Ravneet Singh Bittu and Ajmer MP Bhagirath Choudhary, Raksha Khadse, and Harsh Malhotra were also invited for the tea meeting at PM’s residence.

They are also likely to take oath as ministers in the new Modi government.

JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan are the likely faces from NDA allies to be inducted as ministers.

Modi will take oath as prime minister for the third consecutive term at 7:15 PM on Sunday. Leaders from the BJP and other NDA alliance partners will also take oath as ministers along with Modi.

From TDP, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani may be sworn in.

Rajya Sabha MP Ramnath Thakur, son of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, is likely to take oath as a Cabinet Minister from the JD-U.

Both TDP and JD-U are the second and third largest constituents of the NDA.