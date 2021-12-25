Modi hails valour, sacrifices of Sikh Gurus

Hailing the role played by the Sikh community during the country’s freedom struggle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today recalled the contribution of the great Guru Tradition to Indian society in the times of subjugation and attacks by invaders.

Pointing out that the land of Jallianwala Bagh was a witness to the sacrifices made by the Sikhs, he especially spoke about Guru Tegh Bahadur’s valour and sacrifice against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, which taught the country how it must fight terror and religious fanaticism.

Addressing ”Gurpurab celebrations” of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat, Modi noted that in recent years, efforts have been made at every level to take the message of the Sikh Guruji to the whole world with new energy. The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which was awaited for decades, was completed in 2019 by the government. Currently, 400 years of ”Prakash Utsav” of Guru Teg Bahadur ji were being celebrated, he added.

The PM said Gurdwara Lakhpat Sahib has been a witness to every flow of time. He said he was reminded of how Lakhpat Sahib has seen upheavals in the past. He recalled that once upon a time this place was a major centre for trade with other countries. He noted that after the 2001 earthquake, he had the privilege of serving this holy place by Guru’s grace. He recalled that artisans from different parts of the country at that time restored the original glory of this place. He said Guruvani was inscribed on the walls here using the ancient writing style. This project was also honoured by UNESCO then.

Modi said lately, the government has been successful in bringing the ‘Swaroop’ of the revered Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan to India. ”What can be a greater experience of Guru’s grace than this,” he wondered. He noted that when he went to the US a few months ago, the country returned more than 150 historical objects to India.

The PM recollected that Guru Nanak Dev ji had spread the message of brotherhood at a time when the society was ridden with obscurantism and divisions. Similarly, Guru Arjan Dev Ji, through integrating the voice of the saints of the entire country, brought a sense of unity to the nation. Guru Harkishan ji showed the path of service of humanity which still guides Sikhs and the rest of humanity.

Modi noted that Guru Nanak Dev ji other Sikh Gurus not only kept the consciousness of India ignited but also guided the people on how to keep India safe. ”The contribution of our Gurus is not limited to society and spirituality only. Rather, if our nation, the faith and integrity of the nation is safe today, then at its core is the great ‘tapasya’ of the Sikh Gurus,” he added. Guru Nanak Dev Ji, he said, was clear in his understanding of the danger that Babar’s invasion posed for India.

Similarly, Guru Teg Bahadur’s entire life was an example of ‘Nation First’, the PM emphasised. He said that just as Guru Tegh Bahadur ji always stood firm for his concern for humanity, he gave the people the vision of the soul of India. The way the country gave him the title of ‘Hind ki Chadar’, showed the attachment of every Indian towards the Sikh tradition.

The PM said that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kohima, the whole country was dreaming together. He said that today the mantra of the country was – Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Today the goal of the country was – the revival of a new capable India. Today, the policy of the country was – service to every poor, priority to every deprived, he added.