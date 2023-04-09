The Modi Government has scrapped over 2,000 rules and laws in the last nine years for ease of governance and ease of business, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said today.

Speaking at a function here, he said that unlike the earlier governments which preferred the status quo, Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated the courage and conviction to do away with such rules which were causing inconvenience for the citizens and many of which had persisted since the ‘British Raj’. The ultimate aim of good governance was to bring ease of living to the citizens, he added.

The Minister recalled that soon after the Modi government came to power in May 2014, within two to three months, the practice of getting certificates attested by gazetted officers was done away with.

Thereafter within a year, the Prime Minister spoke from the ramparts of the Red Fort about the abolition of interviews in job recruitment so that a level playing field could be provided. In pensions, face recognition technology was introduced so that the elderly citizens did not have to go through the tedious process of getting a life certificate.

Most of the functioning was converted online and in order to bring in transparency, accountability and citizen participation, the human interface was reduced to the bare minimum, he added.

Talking about grievance redressal, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the grievance redressal mechanism was shifted to CPGRAMS as a result of which about 20 lakh grievances were received every year in comparison to just 2 lakhs every year before this government came in because this government followed a policy of time-bound redressal and gained the confidence of the people.

In the field of healthcare, the minister said that use of technology and telemedicine during Covid-19 has shown how innovation could deliver healthcare in the remote and rural areas.

This government has not only promoted technology and innovation but also StartUps to undertake new innovations even in the health sector thereby transforming lives of citizens.