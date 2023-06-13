Modi Govt gave 58% more jobs than previous govt: Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani said that the Modi Government has given 58 per cent more jobs to the youth as compared to the previous government.

So far, more than 8.80 lakh jobs have been given to the youth, she claimed.

Irani was speaking at a function here on Tuesday to join the PM Narendra Modi’s programme to distribute appointment letters to about 70,000 newly-recruited employees of government departments.

The Union Minister said that the officers working in the banking sector should not consider the loan application of their customers as just a piece of paper. For the middle class, getting a loan application approved or rejected is like a dream come true or broken.

Irani said it is important to get an opportunity to serve through jobs, it is not important from where to serve. She said in India today, new job opportunities are constantly being created in both private and government sector. A large number of youths are also coming forward for self-employment. Crores of Mudra Yojana, which gives loan from the bank without collateral, she said that the government has given 40 crore loans under the Mudra Yojana out of which 27 crore Mudra loans have been given to women.

The Amethi MP said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the government has spent Rs 4 lakh crore to provide water to the people.

Under Stand-Up India, Rs 40,000 crore has been given only to women and scheduled caste people by the Modi government, she said.

Irani said that one person getting employment can change the lives of thousands of people.