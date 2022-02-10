Modi government initiates consultations to revive Cooperatives: Shah

Modi government has initiated consultations with all stakeholders to revive Cooperatives and make it function in a more transparent and efficient manner and creation of a national database of Cooperatives through digitalization, said the Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah here on Wednesday.

He said the consultation would take up many issues including relevant interventions, creation of a National Database of Cooperatives, and digitalization of about 63000 active Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS).

“As per the statistical profile of National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) 2018, there are 8.54 lakh cooperative units in the country. Some of the issues affecting accelerated and equitable growth of cooperatives, inter alia, are lack of effective governance, leadership and professional management in cooperative units, low level of technology adoption, he said while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He said new National Cooperative Policy and schemes are also being drafted with the aim to deepen co-operatives as a true people-based movement reaching up to the grassroots and develop a cooperative-based economy model including giving focus on ‘Make in India’.

This would address all developmental issues of cooperatives. Inputs/suggestions of the stakeholders including Central Government Ministries have been sought, the Minister said.