Modi government calls Parliament Special Session from Sept 18 to 22

The Narendra Modi-led central government has called a ‘Special Session’ of Parliament from September 18 to 22, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi informed on Thursday. It is not yet clear what would be the agenda of the special session. Also, the ‘Special Session’ is unlikely to be held in the new Parliament building.

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” the minister wrote on X.

The Special Session of the Parliament will come days after the G20 Summit and there are no official words regarding the agenda during the 5-day session. The Winter Session of Parliament was supposed to be held in December. Assembly elections in several states are also due around that time.

While the announcement left social media a buzz in the absence of any official word on the agenda of the Special Session, it came just hours after the government told the Supreme Court that it was ready to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir at any time now.

During the hearing of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre told the top court that while it was ready to hold polls, no specific timeline could be given at this point of time for restoration of the region’s statehood.