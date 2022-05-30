‘Modi has given wings to dreams & aspirations of every Indian’

Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of eight years by the BJP-led regime, Home Minister Amit Shah said the PM has given wings to the dreams and aspirations of every citizen of the country and instilled new confidence in them.

In a series of tweets, He said; “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has considered power as a medium of service, delivered their due rights to the poor, farmers, women and the underprivileged, which has strengthened their faith in democracy and they have become participants in the journey of the development of the country. Congratulations to all citizens for these eight years full of many historical achievements.”

Modi, he said, not only made the country safe with his capable leadership and strong will but also took many decisions, which brought pride to the people

Shah said in the form of every section of the society has faith and pride in the leadership of Modi who was meeting the expectations of the public with his tireless hard work. ”Today this power of faith of 130 crore Indians is moving the nation forward in every field.”

The home minister said “Be it technology or sports, health or defence, development or welfare of the poor, today every policy and every achievement of India under the leadership of Narendra Modi is an example for the world.”

Shah said, “Be it Jammu and Kashmir or the North East or Left Wing Extremism-affected challenging areas, which no one dared to look towards for decades, Narendra Modi has written a new chapter of development and peace with his leadership and foresight, today this region is moving forward along with the rest of the country.”

The Union Home Minister said “Prime Minister Modi’s resolve of a self-reliant India is laying the foundation for making the country a leader in every field. It is the responsibility and duty of all countrymen to realise this resolution so that we can give a strong and self-reliant India to the coming generations”.