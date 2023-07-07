Modi flags off Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, flagged off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and the Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express trains in the presence of Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Along with this, Modi laid the foundation stone of the Gorakhpur railway station redevelopment project.

The prime minister reached Gorakhpur railway station after attending the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Gita Press. As soon as he reached platform one, he entered the Vande Bharat Express train’s bogie to inspect the facilities. While interacting with the children already seated in the bogie, he extended his best wishes to the crew members. He took stock of the engine and got off the train.

After viewing the model of the Gorakhpur Junction station redevelopment project that was kept on platform number one, the prime minister laid the foundation stone for this project by pressing the remote button. Following that, he virtually inaugurated the Jodhpur-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat.

Thereafter, the prime minister flagged off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express in the presence of Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Chairman of the Railway Board Anil Lohati, and General Manager of North Eastern Railway Chandraveer Raman, remained present on the occasion.

The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya, improving connectivity and giving a boost to tourism in Uttar Pradesh. The Vande Bharat Express is expected to become a preferred pilgrimage route, connecting two prominent temples in Uttar Pradesh – Ram Janmabhoomi and Gorakhnath. This train will also be helpful in increasing the pace of cultural, industrial, and economic development.

The Vande Bharat Express will be the fastest train running between Gorakhpur and Lucknow, and it will save about two hours of travel time. Speaking of amenities, this fully air-conditioned train has catering, cozy 360-degree rotating seats, a touch-free toilet facility, sensor doors, Wi-Fi, special restrooms for ‘divyangjans’, and seat number marking in Braille script.

The Gorakhpur Junction Railway Station Redevelopment Project will develop the station as a city center. Along with being state-of-the-art, the station will also be representative of local heritage symbols. Glimpses of Gorakhnath Temple and Gita Press will also be seen in the new station building. A provision has been made for a multifunctional complex.

The redevelopment project will also provide a rooftop plaza with state-of-the-art facilities, a food outlet, a waiting room, ATM, and a playing area for children at the station. It will be constructed according to the concept of a modern green building and water treatment plant, and solid waste management will also be arranged in it.