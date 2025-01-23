Modi explains to students about PM Suryagarh Yojana as tool to tackle climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with students on ‘Parakram Diwas’ and explained to them about the PM Suryagarh Yojana as a tool to tackle climate change.

On the 128th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, commemorated as Parakram Diwas, the Prime Minister had a special interaction with the ‘young friends’ in the Central Hall of the Parliament.

Explaining to the students about the PM Suryagarh Yojana, he said as part of the scheme, solar panels were installed on the rooftop of the house, which would produce electricity through solar energy, thereby eliminating the need to pay electricity bills. He added that the electricity generated could be used to charge e-vehicles, thereby eliminating the spending on fossil fuels and curbing the pollution.

He informed the students that any surplus electricity generated at home, after personal use, can be sold to the government, which will buy it from them and provide monetary compensation. He added that this meant that students can generate electricity at home and sell it for profit.

He enquired from the students what was the goal of the nation by 2047, to which a student, with utmost confidence, answered “to make India a Developed Nation (Viksit Bharat)”.

Upon being asked by him about why only till 2047, another student replied that “by then, our current generation will be ready for the nation’s service when India will be celebrating the centenary of her Independence”.

Mr Modi later asked the students about the importance of today to which they replied it was the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who was born in Cuttack, Odisha.

The Prime Minister remarked that there was a grand event being held in Cuttack to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Bose. He then asked another student, which saying of Netaji motivates you the most, to which she replied, “Give me blood and I promise you freedom”. She further explained that Netaji Bose demonstrated true leadership by prioritising his country above all else and that this dedication continues to inspire us greatly.

The PM then asked what actions do you derive from the inspiration, to which the girl student replied that she was motivated to reduce the carbon footprint of the nation, which is a part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr Modi further asked the girl about what were the initiatives undertaken in India to reduce carbon footprint, to which she answered that electric vehicles and buses were introduced.

The Prime Minister emphasised that over 1,200 electric buses provided by the Union government were operating in Delhi and more would be introduced.