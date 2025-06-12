Modi-Carney G7 meeting an opportunity to reset India-Canada ties: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney’s forthcoming meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Kananaskis in Canada will be an important opportunity for the two leaders to explore pathways to reset India-Canada ties.

PM Modi received an invite from his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on June 6 to attend the 51st G7 Summit at Kananaskis in Alberta from June 15-17.

Advertisement

Addressing his weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney’s forthcoming meeting will be an important opportunity for them to explore pathways to set or reset ties based on mutual respect, shared interests, and sensitivity to each other’s concerns and exchange views on bilateral and global issues.

Advertisement

The MEA spokesperson said PM Modi is travelling to Canada following an invitation from Carney. Jaiswal said a recent phone conversation between the two leaders served as an opportunity to reflect on India-Canada ties. “As you are aware, India, Canada are vibrant democracies which are bound by shared democratic values and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and of course, very vibrant people-to-people ties,” he said.

On PM Modi’s upcoming visit to Canada for the G7 Summit, the MEA spokesperson said, “As you are aware, our Prime Minister had received a call from the Canadian Prime Minister last week. During the conversation, Prime Minister Carney invited him to attend the G7 Summit. And as you are aware, the invitation has been accepted. It was also an occasion for the two Prime Ministers to reflect on India-Canada relations and discuss how to take it forward.”

“We believe that the forthcoming meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis in Canada will offer an important opportunity for them to exchange views on bilateral and global issues and explore pathways to set or reset the relationship based on mutual respect, shared interests, and sensitivity to each other’s concerns. Our views on some of these have already been shared publicly in considerable detail,” the MEA spokesperson added.

When asked about Carney’s statement in the Canadian readout about PM Modi agreeing to engage in law enforcement dialogue, Jaiswal responded, “I would say that there are existing mechanisms between Indian and Canadian law enforcement agencies that have discussed issues of mutual security concern over a period of time. This engagement is likely to continue.”

On June 6, PM Modi received a call from Canadian Prime Minister Carney, who invited him to attend the upcoming G7 Summit in Canada later this month. In a post on X, PM Modi congratulated Carney on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation. PM Modi said he looks forward to meeting PM Carney later this month in Canada.

“Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit,” PM Modi wrote in his post on X.

The G7 Leaders’ Summit will be held in Alberta’s Kananaskis from June 15 to 17. The G7 Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states — the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada — and the European Union (EU).

The development comes after a period of strained relations between the two countries, triggered by Canadian allegations that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Canada in 2023. India strongly denied the claims, and both nations expelled senior diplomats in a tit-for-tat escalation.

India has expressed concern about extremism and the culture of violence and anti-India activities in Canada and has asked Canadian authorities to take action against these activities.