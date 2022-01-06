Modi briefs Kovind about security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday

President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday.

The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken cognisance of the serious lapse in the Prime Minister’s security during his Punjab tour and sought a detailed report from the State government.

The Prime Minister was on his way to Hussainiwala near Firozepur by road because of bad weather and the route was blocked at a flyover by protesters.

Modi was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister, MHA said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also spoke to the Prime Minister about the security lapse during his visit to Punjab yesterday.

He expressed his deep concern about the security breach and hoped that stringent steps will be taken to scrupulously adhere to established security protocol and ensure such a situation doesn’t recur in the future.