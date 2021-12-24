Modi to attend 54th convocation of IIT-K on Dec 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kanpur on December 28 to attend the 54th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur as the chief guest.

The ceremony, which will be held in a hybrid mode, will also be attended by Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Union minister education, skill development and entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the Guests of Honour.

Through a tweet, Prime Minister Modi has asked the students to share their suggestions for his address at the convocation.

“I look forward to being at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions,” he tweeted.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT-Kanpur, said, “Last year has been significant for IIT-Kanpur as it showed the grit with which the institute launched several life-saving initiatives for the nation as well as showcased tremendous growth in the research and innovation sector. We are glad to be able to bid adieu to the year with convocation in the presence of invited respected dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wish that the outgoing students will take this moment as a threshold to enter into a world of selfless service to the nation at large.”

He said that a total of 1,723 students will be receiving their degrees comprising 183 Ph.D degrees; 11 M.Tech-PhD joint degrees and 545 postgraduate degrees.

Besides, 233 minors’ degrees will be awarded on the occasion. Overall, 80 prizes and medals will be awarded to the meritorious students and a 21 students will be awarded the outstanding Ph.D Thesis Award.

The Prime Minister will also launch the blockchain-based digital degrees which can be verified globally.