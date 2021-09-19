Modi appeals to people to take part in e-auction of gifts and mementos received by him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people to come forward to take part in the online auction of gift items and mementos received by him over a period of time.

“Over time, I have received several gifts and mementos which are being auctioned. This includes the special mementos given by our Olympics heroes. Do take part in the auction. The proceeds would go to the Namami Gange initiative,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Among the items being auctioned are sports gears and equipment recently gifted by winners of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Tokyo 2020 Paralympics medals to the Prime Minister. Besides, replicas of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, sculptures, paintings and models are also being auctioned.

The gifts and mementos are auctioned as part of the third edition of e-auction of prestigious and memorable gifts presented to the Prime Minister. The online auction which began on 17 September will continue till 7 October this year. People can take part in the auction on https://pmmementos.gov.in‘.

During his recent interaction with Olympics and Paralympics athletes, Modi had said the proceeds from the e-auction of his gifts and mementos would go towards the government’s ambitious ‘Namani Gange’ initiative, launched in June, 2014 with the aim of conserving and rejuvenating the river Ganges and its tributaries.