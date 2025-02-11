Modi and Shah to attend global investors summit at Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed his participation in the inaugural session of the Global Investors Summit at Bhopal on 24 February, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the summit’s closing session on 25 February.

Addressing the ministers of the state before the cabinet meeting in Bhopal, the MP CM said that Prime Minister Modi would perform the groundbreaking ceremony for a cancer hospital in Chhatarpur on February 23 and inaugurate the Global Investors Summit on February 24.

He said that a special meeting would be held in New Delhi on February 12 to ensure better coordination with foreign industrial and Business groups and embassies from various countries attending the Summit.

Regarding the influx of people arriving at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the MP CM noted that a large number of devotees from Madhya Pradesh and other states are participating. He informed that arrangements for accommodation, meals and essential supplies like milk and biscuits for children have been made in Rewa, Maihar, Satna, Mauganj and Sidhi in MP for pilgrims travelling towards Prayagraj from the Rewa region.

He pointed out that government agencies, volunteer organisations and social institutions are working together to ensure smooth operations. Ambulances, doctors and other medical facilities have also been arranged.

He claimed that the traffic congestion has comparatively decreased due to measures such as vehicle parking management, highway patrolling by police and deployment of executive magistrates.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that considering the large numbers of travellers to and from Prayagraj, routes are being planned with coordination with the Prayagraj administration, and arrangements are being made based on estimates of pilgrim turnout. Traffic management is also being handled at the Maharashtra border for devotees and vehicles.

Dr Yadav urged pilgrims travelling to the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh to plan their journeys based on information regarding crowd and traffic conditions. He also appealed to cabinet members to encourage the public to do the same.