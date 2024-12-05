“Modi, Adani ek hai”: Oppn leaders including Rahul, Priyanka protest outside Parliament over Adani issue

Opposition MPs led by the Congress intensified their protest over the Adani issue on Thursday by staging a demonstration at the Parliament premises. However, INDIA bloc allies the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Samajwadi Party (SP) were missing in the protest.

Dressed in blacked jackets emblazoned with “Modi Adani Ek Hai. Adani Safe Hai,” the MPs raised slogans such as “Modi Adani Bhai Bhai” and “We Want JPC.”

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi were seen participating in the protest.

The Opposition parties-led by Congress have been demanding the arrest of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani following his alleged indictment in a bribery case in the United States.

Although the Adani Group has denied the charges, the Congress-led Opposition is pushing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament premises earlier today, Rahul Gandhi remarked, “Modi ji can’t get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated… Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain.”

However, notable allies of the INDIA bloc, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Samajwadi Party (SP), were absent from the demonstration. Responding to questions about their absence, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said, “Where are we not together in protest? We are together…”

The SP has been prioritising the Sambhal violence issue over the Adani indictment. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had also raised the issue in Parliament on Tuesday. The party believes that the violence in Sambhal is more pressing than the Adani controversy.

Meanwhile, the TMC has reportedly adopted a different strategy. It has decided not to support repeated adjournments in Parliament and instead focus on raising issues concerning West Bengal.