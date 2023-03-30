MoD signs Rs 21,000-crore contracts to bolster strength of Indian Navy

In a huge boost to the government’s endeavour to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday signed contracts with Indian shipyards for the acquisition of 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and six Next Generation Missile Vessels at an overall cost of about Rs 19,600 crore.

The MoD also inked a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited, Bangalore for the procurement of 13 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems for the Indian Navy at a total cost of over Rs 1,700 crore under the Buy {Indian – IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)} category.

The contract for the acquisition of Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category was signed with Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata at a total cost of Rs 9,781 crore. Of the 11 ships, seven will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by GSL and four by GRSE. The delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence in September 2026.

The acquisition of these ships will enable the Indian Navy to maintain its combat capability and meet various operational requirements such as Anti-Piracy, Counter-Infiltration, Anti-Poaching, Anti-Trafficking, Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations, Search and Rescue (SAR), Protection of Offshore Assets etc. The construction of these ships will generate employment of 110 lakh man-days over a period of seven and half years.

The contract for the acquisition of six Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV) was signed with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) at a cost of Rs 9,805 crores. The delivery of ships is scheduled to commence in March 2027. The NGMVs would be heavily armed war vessels incorporating stealth, high speed and offensive capability. The primary role of the ships would be to provide offensive capability against enemy warships, merchantmen and land targets.

These ships will be capable of conducting Maritime Strike Operations, and Anti Surface Warfare Operations and would be a potent instrument of sea denial for enemy ships, especially at choke points. In a defensive role, these ships would be employed for Local Naval Defence operations and seaward defence of the Offshore Development Areas. The construction of these ships will generate employment of 45 lakh man-days over a period of nine years.

The Lynx-U2 System is a Naval Gun Fire Control System designed and developed indigenously. It is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amidst sea clutter as well as air/surface targets.

The fourth generation, completely indigenous systems, will be installed on New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels to be built indigenously at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Goa Shipyard Limited.

This move will generate employment of two lakh man-days over a period of four years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs, thus significantly contributing to the government’s efforts to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, the MoD said.