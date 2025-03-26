MoD Engages with 50 MSMEs & Start-ups to Boost Defence Innovation

In a significant move to accelerate innovation in the defence sector, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) recently held brainstorming sessions with over 50 start-ups and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The discussions, chaired by Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, took place at South Block, here recently.

The deliberations focused on identifying key challenges faced by emerging ventures, exploring opportunities, and providing strategic support to accelerate technological advancements. Many of the participating start-ups and MSMEs are engaged with the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative, which fosters cutting-edge research and development in the defence sector.

The brainstorming sessions covered critical and emerging technology domains, including Space Technologies, Quantum Technologies, Electronic Warfare, Drones, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Radar Technologies, Cyber Security, and Advanced Materials.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that these discussions provided valuable insights into the potential applications of these technologies in both defence and civilian sectors.

Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar while thanking participants for their contributions and emphasising the importance of incorporating industry perspectives into policy decisions, said, “These sessions will help the Ministry fine-tune policies and procedures, ensuring wider participation of start-ups working in deep-tech areas.”