Mock drill across Punjab for road safety concludes

The Punjab Police, on Saturday, conducted Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in all 28 police districts of the state in a bid to “infuse fear among the anti-social elements and instill a sense of safety and security among the common people”.

Led by Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, the operation was conducted from 11 am to 3 pm simultaneously across the state.

Senior officers from the Punjab Police Headquarters were deputed in each Police district to personally supervise the operation at notorious localities and villages to carry out this operation amid massive deployment of the police force, an official spokesperson said. The selected locations are supposed to be safe-haven for drug peddlers, criminals and antisocial elements,

Yadav joined the additional DGP (law and order) Ishwar Singh in Mohali to conduct operations in different societies. He said as the current government is adopting a zero tolerance policy against drugs and gangsters, such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and gangsters is completely rooted out from Punjab.

“Since, we have tightened the noose around drug smugglers and gangsters, I would warn such anti-social elements to voluntarily leave the state otherwise the Punjab Police will deal them with a heavy hand,” the DGP said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the operation, Yadav said the topmost priority is to further strengthen the fight against drugs, to make Punjab a drug-free state besides eliminating gangster culture, maintaining law and order, and detection of crime.

He said that basic policing which includes keeping vigil in vulnerable spots and being proactive to tackle any untoward situation would be revived and police stations would be upgraded.

Speaking on whether the operation would create any hassle for the residents, the DGP said the operation is being conducted for residents’ safety and security and Residents Welfare Societies were also taken into confidence before conducting this operation. “We have strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every resident in a friendly and polite manner while conducting door-to-door checking during the course of this operation,” said Yadav, while adding that residents have appreciated this effort of the Punjab Police.

Such operations will also help in activating and mobilising the police force by making direct contact with the public, an official spokesperson said.