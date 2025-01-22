Mobile labs for water, soil testing for Har farmers

Haryana’s Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Shyam Singh Rana today said that keeping in view the convenience of fish farmers, the state government has decided to start three mobile water testing laboratories. This laboratory will be in a van and will go to the farmers and test the water and soil quality of their ponds.

He said due to saline water in some places in the state, farming has become difficult there, due to which it has become impossible for farmers to get produce from their land. In view of this problem, farmers are being encouraged to rear prawns in saline water. This will not only make good use of their land, it will also give them a good income from prawn farming.

He said financial assistance is also being given to farmers for fish farming. During the year 2024-25, under the scheme sponsored by the State Government, financial assistance of Rs 254.29 lakh was provided to the Scheduled Caste families for fisheries alone.

During the year 2024-25, about 1750 shrimp or fish farmers have also been insured under the Group Accident Insurance Scheme.

The Fisheries Minister further informed that the data of about 5567 fish or shrimp farmers has been uploaded on the National Fisheries Digital Platform portal by the Fisheries Department.

He said through these mobile water testing laboratories, the soil and water will be tested by visiting farmers’ ponds. Approval to purchase these vans has been received from the Chief Minister, and soon after purchasing them, the work of testing water and soil will be started.