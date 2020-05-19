Mobile internet and calling services, except on BSNL postpaid, have been suspended in Kashmir’s Srinagar since Tuesday morning after an encounter broke out between security forces and militants.

Two security personnel have been reportedly injured in the encounter at the Nawakadal area in Srinagar, police said. A police official said the encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, reports PTI.

A CRPF jawan and a Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were injured in the firing by terrorists, police said. The encounter began around 2 am and there was a lull in firing for about five hours after that. A fresh contact was established with the terrorists around 8 am, they said.

#Encounter has started at #Kanemazar #Nawakadal area of #Srinagar. JKP and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 18, 2020

Police said the encounter was on and further details are awaited.