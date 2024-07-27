Mizoram sees new influx of over 1,500 Myanmar refugees amid renewed violence

Over the past week, Mizoram has witnessed a fresh influx of more than 1,500 Myanmar nationals fleeing violence in their homeland, officials reported.

This recent wave of refugees is attributed to renewed clashes between the Myanmar Army, known as the Tatmadaw, and an alliance of three ethnic insurgent groups including the Chin National Army (CNA).

With this latest arrival, the total number of Myanmar refugees seeking shelter in Mizoram has now surpassed 35,120, according to the state department.

Advertisement

These refugees have found sanctuary across five districts of Mizoram: Champhai, Serchhip, Lawngtlai, Siaha, and Aizawl.

The influx of Myanmar nationals into Mizoram has occurred in various phases since the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021, which plunged the country into conflict.

The ongoing turmoil has driven many from Kuki-Zomi, Chin, and Bawm tribes to seek refuge in Mizoram. These tribes share ethnic, cultural, and linguistic ties with the Mizo people, fostering a sense of solidarity and support within the state.

The state shares a 510-kilometer unfenced border with Myanmar and a 318-kilometer international border with Bangladesh. The porous nature of these borders has facilitated the movement of refugees into Mizoram.

The Mizoram government, along with various non-governmental organizations and local communities, has been providing aid and support to the refugees.

Efforts include setting up temporary shelters, providing food and medical assistance, and facilitating integration into local communities.