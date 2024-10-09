Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union calls indefinite strike over fuel price hike from October 14

Commercial vehicle owners in Mizoram, under the Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union (MCVU), have announced an indefinite strike starting on October 14 to protest against the recent hike in fuel prices.

The strike comes after the state government increased fuel prices by ₹4 per litre on September 1, bringing petrol to Rs 99.24 per litre and diesel to Rs 88.02 per litre, the highest in the Northeast.

The MCVU, led by its president PC Malsawma, has been pushing for a reduction in fuel prices, arguing that the hike has adversely impacted vehicle owners and the general public.

Despite holding meetings with Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Taxation Minister Vanlalthlana, the government chose to maintain the price hike, partly driven by a new levy for social infrastructure and road maintenance.

The union has expressed frustration over the government’s lack of response and aims to press its demand by halting all commercial vehicle operations from October 14 at 6 am, affecting transport services across the state.