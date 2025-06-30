Mizoram CM Joins YMA in Symbolic Destruction of Seized Drugs, Calls for Compassionate Anti-Narcotics Strategy

Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma on Monday joined members of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and its Central Anti-Drugs Squad (CADS) in a symbolic destruction of seized narcotics during a Drug Disposal Programme held at the Central YMA Hall in Aizawl.

The event marked the disposal of a significant cache of illegal substances confiscated between March 15 and June 2025.

Organised by CADS, the programme was attended by senior CYMA officials, government representatives, and community leaders.

In his keynote address, Chief Minister Lalduhoma stressed the urgent need for a compassionate, community-driven approach to drug prevention and rehabilitation.

“Our war on drugs cannot rely solely on enforcement,” he said. “We need proper rehabilitation centres, skill training, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Only then can those recovering from addiction be meaningfully reintegrated into society.”

He revealed that the state government is in active talks with several church organisations to set up high-quality rehabilitation facilities, recognising the critical role of faith-based institutions in social healing.

The Chief Minister also commended the Young Mizo Association for its steadfast commitment to social welfare, particularly in the fight against drugs. “The YMA is the heartbeat of our community. Their tireless efforts in protecting our youth and safeguarding our values are deeply appreciated,” he noted.

CYMA President Pu Lalhmachhuana, who chaired the programme, clarified that the drugs destroyed during the event were among those seized directly by CADS and not handed over to law enforcement authorities.

CADS, operating under the CYMA banner, apprehended 809 individuals involved in drug-related activities during this period.

Of these, 440 were provided counselling, 37 were admitted to rehabilitation centres, 48 were handed over to the Excise Department, and 4 to the Police.

Mizoram, which shares porous borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, has long struggled with drug trafficking and substance abuse, especially among its youth.

With heroin and methamphetamine often entering through transnational routes, local enforcement alone has struggled to contain the problem.

Civil society organisations like the YMA have taken a frontline role in community-based drug prevention and awareness campaigns.