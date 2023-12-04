Mizoram Assembly polls results: ZPM touches magic figure in Mizoram Assembly Election Counting

The Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), a regional party of Mizoram, is leading in 21 seats, the magic figure needed to form the government in the 40-member assembly house during the initial rounds of vote counting.

As the counting progresses, the ruling MNF is ahead in 12 seats, while the Congress is leading in 3 and the BJP in one.

The current Chief Minister Zoramthanga is in the lead in the Aizawl East Seat, while Lalduhoma, the ZPM supremo, is ahead in the Serchipp Constituency.

Counting for Mizoram’s 40-member assembly began at 8 am across 13 centers. It commenced with the counting of postal ballots and proceeded to count EVM votes at 8:30 am. Aizawl district accommodates three counting centers for its 12 constituencies, while the remaining 10 districts have one center each.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, the Election Commission deferred the process out of respect for the predominantly Christian population of Mizoram, honoring appeals from political parties, NGOs, churches, and student bodies.

The counting methods differ based on constituency size, with smaller ones undergoing two rounds and larger ones requiring up to five rounds. More than 4,000 individuals are involved in the process, utilizing 399 EVM tables and 56 for postal ballots. The November 7 election witnessed an impressive 80% voter turnout from the state’s 8.57 lakh voters. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, competed for victory. MNF, ZPM, and Congress fielded 40 candidates each, while BJP and AAP contested in 13 and four seats, respectively. Additionally, 17 Independent candidates were part of the electoral landscape.