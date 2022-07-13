‘Mission Karmyogi’ launched for Delhi Police personnel

Statesman News Service

New Delhi, July 13

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla launched Mission Karmyogi Capacity Building Programme for Delhi Police personnel at Adarsh Auditorium of the Police Headquarters here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla emphasised that motivation to do good works should not be for the sake of anyone’s notice, but for self satisfaction defines the character of a true human.

Good works, he said never go unnoticed, in fact they go on to built the image of an organisation. Calling the Karmyogi scheme a game-changer, he inspired the Delhi Police to become a model police force in the next 10 years, and this is one significant effort in that direction.

The programme aims at making a pool of master trainers in soft skills to propagate them among all personnel of Delhi Police.

The government of India’s premier body Capacity Building Commission (CBC) patronises this scheme with an aim to provide technical and professional support to government officials to beget renewed motivation to serve the citizenry for generating maximum efficiency.

Welcoming the guests and eminent personalities, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana underlined the importance of soft skills and humane behavior of staff working at the cutting edge. “Pleasant behavior of workforce is key to a good and healthy image for any organization,” he said.

This training module by experts will definitely improve performance as well as public perception towards the force. It has been designed to enhance efficiency without affecting performance or technicalities of police working.

To improve its police public interface, Delhi Police intends to train its personnel in soft skills, communications skills, sensitivity and prompt responsiveness to citizens; under GoI’s ambitious project “Mission Karmayogi”. Through Capacity Building Commission of India (CBC), 360 master trainers from the rank and file of Delhi Police have been selected. The handpicked personnel will be suitably trained to further disseminate this knowledge down the line to almost 35000 frontline staff working in field formations at police station, Traffic and other levels of law & order machinery.