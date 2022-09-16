On Friday, The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) results.

About 20,000 students have scored 100 percentile in 30 subjects in these examinations taken for admission to undergraduate courses.

Kudos to the NTA team which worked very hard until late night yesterday and released the CUET-UG results by 4.00 am. Congratulations to all the students who can now use these CUET scores for their admissions. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 16, 2022

According to NTA, the highest number of 100 percentiles were in English at 8,236, followed by Political Science (2,065), Business Studies (1,669), Biology (1,324) and 1,188 Economics.

As many as 2,92,589 students appeared in these examinations from Uttar Pradesh, 1,86,405 from Delhi, and only 583 students from Meghalaya appeared for the exams.

The result has been released on NTA’s official website where the students can view and download their marks from. The result of the examination will be available on the website for 90 days.

NTA conducted examinations for admission in 91 universities, including all the central universities in the city. Now that the results are out, the universities and colleges will prepare their cut-off list.

CUET UG 2022 examination was held in six phases between July 15 and August 30. NTA conducted examinations in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities outside.

The fourth and last day of Phase 6 of the CUET (UG) exam was conducted successfully for 1,40,559 candidates in 444 Examination Centres across 239 cities including four outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in both slots.

Quoting initial reports, he said that the exam could not be conducted at several places in Jharkhand due to slow Internet. For that, a detailed report is being awaited as it affected as many as 103 students.

This time, admissions in all central universities, including Delhi University, are based on the CUET scores only. Delhi University is the largest central university in India with about 80 departments under its umbrella. These include postgraduate degrees, PhD, certificate courses, degree courses etc.

DU offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in 79 colleges. Every year, more than 70,000 students take admissions to these colleges and departments for graduation in science, commerce and humanities.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has ordered St. Stephen’s College, Delhi to adopt the admission process on the basis of CUET.