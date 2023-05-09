Missing women mystery: Gujarat cops say 39,000 of them traced

In the midst of media reports about more than 41,000 women from Gujarat going missing in five years since 2016, the Gujarat Police sources have clarified that about 95 per cent of them have been traced and returned to their families.

Describing the media reports about missing women as ‘incomplete’, the police said that as many as 39,497 of the 41,621 women who went missing were subsequently traced and reunited with their families.

The Gujarat Police clarification that came through the social media platforms also said that the women who had gone missing from the state were not trafficked to anywhere but were due to family disputes, failure in examinations and such personal reasons.

The reports about missing women from Gujarat came as a sequel to ‘The Kerala Story’ film claiming that 32,000 women from the southern state were trafficked to serve as ‘Islamic terrorists’.

Following protests, the director said later that the film was the story of just three women who met such a fate at the hands of terrorists.