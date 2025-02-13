Miscreants attack travellers in North Kashmir, FIR registered by police

Three men from Haryana and two women from South Kashmir were attacked by a group of miscreants at Tangmarg on Thursday afternoon while travelling in an XUV-300 with a Haryana registration number.

Police said the incident took place around 1.45 pm and was followed by a swift police response. However, the assailants also attacked the police team, injuring a Head Constable on his head.

Advertisement

According to preliminary investigations, the attack stemmed from a road rage incident in Srinagar, where the XUV-300 was trailed by multiple vehicles. Upon reaching Tangmarg, the occupants of these vehicles confronted and assaulted the five travellers. Locals in the area rushed to help the police in rescuing the victims.

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered at Tangmarg Police Station and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the assailants. Police have clarified that no illegal, immoral, or unethical activity involving the men and women in the vehicle has come to light.

Meanwhile, police have taken note of misinformation being spread on social media regarding the incident. The J&K Police has begun profiling individuals attempting to create unrest through fake narratives and warned of legal action against those involved in spreading false information.

The police also appreciated good samaritans in Tangmarg, who assisted in controlling the situation.