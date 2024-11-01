Mirwaiz urges J&K Govt to ban online gambling apps to safeguard youth and society

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed deep concern on Friday over the rising trend of online gambling and urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to immediately ban these apps to protect the youth and society from further harm.

Delivering a sermon at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz noted that online gambling, often disguised as various sports, especially cricket, has captivated the youth.

He lamented that, in addition to grappling with a drug addiction crisis, society is now faced with a new menace.

Many young people, drawn by the promise of quick wealth, have fallen prey to these gambling apps, forcing numerous families to sell their homes and assets to repay massive debts incurred by addicted family members, mostly young men.

Mirwaiz shared distressing examples of youth who have lost lakhs of rupees, placing a heavy financial burden on their families and causing severe emotional strain.

In Islam, Mirwaiz stressed, all forms of gambling are strictly prohibited, as they foster greed, destroy lives, and erode the spiritual and moral foundations of society. He reminded the congregation that the social cost of addiction of any kind contributes to the rapid erosion of the societal fabric.

Mirwaiz also pointed to J&K’s high youth unemployment rate—around 40 percent—which he believes pushes many young people towards risky shortcuts like online gambling.

“Our youth need meaningful opportunities, not harmful distractions that drain their finances and jeopardize their future,” he said.

He urged the government to take decisive action, noting that states like Telangana, Assam, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Nagaland have already banned these gambling apps. Mirwaiz called on the Jammu and Kashmir government to impose a similar ban to protect the youth and society.

While Ulemas and Imams will continue to address critical issues in mosques, Mirwaiz emphasized that parents must stay vigilant.

He added, “We must also be mindful of our technological habits, as hours lost to social media and screen addiction detract from productive, meaningful lives.”

Mirwaiz called on community members to recognize these dangers and work collectively to safeguard the future of the youth and society.