Mirwaiz stopped from proceeding to Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid to deliver Friday sermons

Kashmir’s chief cleric and chairman of Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was stopped from proceeding to Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid to lead the Friday prayers and deliver sermons.

Mirwaiz wrote on X; “As I was about to leave for Jama Masjid for the Friday sermon and prayers,I have been verbally informed that I am under house arrest today and won’t be allowed to go to Jama Masjid ! Is it related to the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition today , and the wave of Masjid and Shrine surveys that we raised our voice against? Anyone’s guess”.

Meanwhile, the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar has condemned the “unjustified house arrest” of its head and Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq at his residence, Mirwaiz Manzil Nigeen, due to which he was unable to perform his official and religious duties.

In a statement, the Anjuman said that when the Mirwaiz was preparing to proceed to the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar as per his usual schedule, he was informed by the authorities that he was under house arrest and would not be allowed to visit the mosque.

The Anjuman termed such actions by the administration “unjustified, extremely regrettable and an infringement on the Mirwaiz’s religious freedom. This act amounts to interference in religious matters”, it said.

The Auqaf said this move by the authorities once again caused disappointment among the devotees and worshippers who had come from across the valley to offer Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid Srinagar and to benefit from the Mirwaiz’s sermons.

“Such unjustifiable actions by the state administration are unacceptable”, the Anjuman added.