Vehicular movement stopped on 3 strategic roads in J&K due to snow

Vehicular movement on the Mughal Road and the Srinagar-Kargil Road has been halted due to fresh snowfall in the area, the traffic police announced Friday.

Police said that the traffic movement has been halted for the safety of the public. Authorities have advised commuters to avoid traveling on the Mughal Road and SSG road until weather conditions improve and the road is cleared.

Advertisement

Travelers are urged to follow official updates and exercise caution, police said.

Advertisement

Movement of traffic has also been stopped on the Sinthan-Pass NH-244 in Kishtwar area of Jammu division where snowfall has started.

Temperatures in the plains of Jammu have dipped due to rain and bone chilling icy winds. The UTs of J&K and Ladakh are in the grip of an intense cold wave with temperature dipping to minus 24 degrees Celsius at Zojila on the Srinagar-Kargil road.

Padder with minus 8.8 degrees C was the coldest place in the Jammu division.

South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian have recorded minus 9.5 degrees C.

Snowfall was witnessed in South Kashmir’s Kulgam, Qazigund, Kokernag, Achabal, Anantnag, Shopian, and the strategic Jawahar Tunnel.

The weather department expects more snow in higher altitudes and intermittent snow in the plains.

The Meteorological Department has already issued a weather forecast for the coming days, predicting varied conditions across the region.

The Srinagar based Meteorological Centre said that in view of fresh snowfall, sub freezing temperature and icy conditions over important passes and higher reaches,

tourists, travellers and transporters are advised to follow Traffic advisory.

The Met centre has predicted snow over south and central Kashmir most likely during this afternoon to night.

Light rain over plains of Jammu and snow over Chenab valley and Pir-Panjal Range has also been predicted.