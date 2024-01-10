Mirwaiz-led forum warns J&K preachers against sectarian sermons

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), headed by Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, issued a stern warning to the elements allegedly involved in trying to harm the communal amity and unity of Jammu and Kashmir by stoking sectarian tensions.

In this context, the MMU, on Wednesday, directed imams and preachers to desist from sectarian sermons. The forum called it the need of the hour to focus on the fundamental teachings and principles of Islam during their sermons and discourses for the sake of unity in Muslim community.

The MMU made a fervent appeal to the Islamic scholars, preachers and imams of different schools of thought to desist from criticising followers of each other’s ‘maslak’ (sect) in public gatherings, on pulpits and mihrabs of mosques, meetings and in gatherings, and instead focus on universal and fundamental teachings of Islam while following their own creed in practice.

They should also highlight and educate the masses on the social and moral issues faced by the Kashmiri society and play their role in the all-round reform, the forum said.

The malicious intentions of anti-Islam and anti-unity elements can only be defeated through unity of the religious preachers and their followers, the MMU contended.

The Majlis-e-Ulema warned those who continue with a mindset to promote sectarianism that they would be exposed in public and would be made accountable for their deeds.

Meanwhile, MMU made an appeal to all imams, scholars, heads of religious institutions and the general public to organise ‘Namaz-e-Istisqa’ (supplication) on Friday and pray to the Almighty for rain and respite from the harsh weather at individual and collective levels.

The ‘Namaz-e-Istisqa’ is scheduled to be held at Jama Masjid Srinagar after Friday’s congregational prayer.