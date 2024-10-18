Mirwaiz expresses concern over rise in black magic, superstitions in Kashmir

Mirwaiz Moulvi Umar Farooq on Friday expressed deep concern over the disturbing rise in black magic and superstitions in Kashmiri society.

Delivering Friday sermons at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz highlighted the increasing prevalence of un-Islamic practices, particularly the alarming rise in black magic and superstitions. He pointed out that reports frequently emerge of taweez (amulets) and other objects being found in graveyards — actions reminiscent of Jahiliyah (the age of ignorance) that starkly contradict Islamic teachings.

Mirwaiz also highlighted a disturbing trend where birds and other animals are being used to propagate superstitions and black magic, further emphasising the deviation from Islamic principles.

He urged the Muslim community to adhere strictly to the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who condemned such harmful practices. Mirwaiz reminded the congregation that faith in Allah and following the prophetic tradition are the foundations of a righteous life, cautioning against those who exploit others through these means.

Mirwaiz also called on the people of Kashmir to generously support families devastated by recent fires in Kishtwar and Gurez. Over 100 homes, including the Jamia Masjid, were destroyed in Kishtwar, while a market and homes were lost in Gurez.

He stressed the moral and religious responsibility to assist these vulnerable communities, especially with harsh weather conditions approaching. He urged people to come forward and provide material and financial support.