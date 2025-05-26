Mirwaiz calls on govt to act against online gambling in J&K

Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Monday, urged the government to act against the online gambling menace that, he said, has destroyed several families.

Addressing the youth at a function in Srinagar, the Mirwaiz said, “A new menace has overtaken us and we are witnessing its growing grip on society-online gambling. As destructive as substance abuse which we are already battling, it’s luring thousands into addiction as ‘entertainment’, destroying them and their families and corroding our moral fabric.”

“It demands our immediate attention. The government must act on it, it’s their duty. Development is not merely the economic upliftment of people or building infrastructure for them while they are morally and spiritually lowered and lost. That defies its purpose,” he added.

The Mirwaiz said, “So, comprehensive plan and actions need to be put in place to ensure that these serious concerns are addressed on an urgent basis. At the community and social level people also have to be proactive dealing with this. All cannot be left to the government. Religious scholars have a key role to play in creating moral awareness about these issues in the light of religious teachings and values and disseminate the message among people through all mediums available”.

He stressed the need to build lives on the foundation of Islamic character, self-control, and social responsibility, in the background of these issues.

He also appealed to the judiciary to take serious note of this issue and immediately impose a ban on this menace before more damage is done.