Minor girl gang raped in K’taka, 7 arrested

Karnataka police have arrested seven persons in connection with the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Bengaluru, officials said on Saturday, adding that search is underway for another accused.

The main accused person, according to the police, sexually abused the victim and recorded the act.

He had told the woman after the assault that if she chose to tell anyone about it, he would kill her.

He afterwards sent the footage to his friends.

The incident occurred within the boundaries of Bengaluru’s Yelahanka police station.

The incident was brought to light after the victim’s parents urged her to tell her parents what had occurred to her when she returned home crying.

On April 5, the victim’s mother filed a complaint with Yelahanka police.

(with inputs from IANS)