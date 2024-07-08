Minor dies while playing with loaded gun in Lucknow

A 12-year-old boy died after suffering gunshot injuries in Krishna Nagar locality in Lucknow, said officials here.

The incident happened on Sunday night. Police said that according to preliminary information, the victim, Shiva Singh, was playing with the rifle belonging to his maternal uncle, Sanjay Singh, at his rented accommodation in the Prem Nagar area when it fired.

“Sanjay Singh, originally from Jalaun and currently seeking employment as a security guard in the city, had come to stay with his brother-in-law Balbir Singh, who serves in the Army and resides in Prem Nagar,” said DCP (South Zone) Tej Pratap Singh.

Advertisement

DCP Tej Pratap Singh said that according to the preliminary probe based on statements from family members, Sanjay had left the loaded rifle in the room and gone to the market to purchase vegetables. Shiva found the firearm and inadvertently discharged it, resulting in a bullet piercing his stomach.

On hearing the gunshot, Shiva’s sisters Renu and Neetu rushed to his aid, along with neighbours, and rushed him to Lok Bandhu Hospital. He was transferred to the trauma centre at KGMU where doctors pronounced him dead.

ADCP (South Zone) Shashank Singh said, “We have dispatched a field unit and a senior officer to the crime scene for examination. The rifle has been confiscated and sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis.”