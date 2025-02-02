Ministry of Women and Child Development achieves major milestones in 2024 in empowering women and children

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) released its year-end review highlighting its mission to empower women and children through a series of transformative initiatives. Reflecting on the year’s achievements, the Ministry has focused on enhancing safety, education, nutrition, and overall welfare for India’s most vulnerable populations.

In the statement released by the Ministry, one of the most notable accomplishments was the upgradation of 15,728 Anganwadis and the inauguration of over 11,000 Saksham Anganwadis. These facilities are pivotal to promoting early childhood care, development, and nutrition. As part of the Mission Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0, the government has also enhanced technology integration with the Poshan Tracker, which now tracks more than 10 crore beneficiaries, ensuring real-time data to improve service delivery and address malnutrition. The 7th National Poshan Maah, held in September 2024, saw the participation of millions, promoting awareness and behavioral change towards nutrition, with over 130 million activities recorded across the nation.

The Ministry also made strides in the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) sector. In 2024, it launched the ‘Aadharshila’ and ‘Navchetna’ National Frameworks, aimed at providing high-quality education and care to children from birth to six years. These frameworks have been incorporated into the ‘Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi’ initiative, which has already trained thousands of Anganwadi workers and master trainers, ensuring that the next generation receives a holistic, integrated approach to education and nutrition.

In terms of women’s safety and empowerment, the MWCD expanded its Mission Shakti initiatives. With 802 One Stop Centres (OSCs) operational in 785 districts, the Ministry provided support to over 10.43 lakh women in distress. The Women Helpline (WHL) handled 1.99 crore calls, assisting 82.68 lakh women across the country. Furthermore, the Ministry integrated ERSS-112 and Child Helpline in 35 States/UTs for a seamless emergency response system, ensuring that vulnerable women and children receive immediate support when needed.

The ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) scheme continued to show progress, with the sex ratio at birth improving from 918 in 2014-15 to 930 in 2023-24, and secondary school enrollment for girls increasing from 75.5 percent in 2014-15 to 79.4 percent in 2021-22.

In another significant achievement, the MWCD launched the national campaign “Child Marriage Free India” to raise awareness and prevent child marriages. Additionally, the revamped ‘SHe-Box’ portal for registering sexual harassment complaints has been made available, providing a safe space for women to report incidents of harassment at work.

The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) also saw major developments, with a mobile app and portal launched to make the application process paperless, providing financial support to over 3.69 crore beneficiaries by December 2024.

In December 2024, the Ministry launched the Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyaan to promote grassroots participation in tackling malnutrition. This initiative was bolstered by the release of a special book, ‘Poshan Utsav Book,’ to revive traditional nutrition practices.

The Ministry also honored 17 children with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, recognizing their exceptional achievements in bravery, sports, arts, and innovation. These efforts exemplify the government’s commitment to fostering an environment where children can thrive and reach their full potential.