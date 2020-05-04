Ministry of Tourism holds 14th webinar ‘Bengal by the Himalayas’ on the rich heritage of Darjeeling under Dekho Apna Desh Webinar Series.

“The 14th session of Ministry of Tourism’s Dekho Apna Desh webinar, titled, ‘Bengal by the Himalayas’ was a presentation by Shri Supratim (Raj) Basu, Help Tourism Pvt. Ltd which took the participants to the attractions of Darjeeling, the history of Darjeeling Tea, story Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) or Toy Train, the treks & trails, the heritage of Dak Bungalows & Charter train, the Village cultures, the Homestays,” Ministry of Tourism said in a statement.

“Indian Himalayas themselves are a complete destination which can be explored around the year for a variety of experiences. 73% of the Himalayan range lies in India. The Himalayas provide an opportunity for round-the-year tourism in India, right from hard adventure to soft adventure, rich flora and fauna to bio-diversity hotspots, high altitude peaks to beautiful lakes, from varied culture to the realm of spirituality and wellness,” it added.

The promotion of Himalayas as a tourism destination by Ministry of Tourism has enabled India to be marketed as a round-the-year travel destination as the Indian Himalayas provide opportunities for travellers round the year. The Ministry of Tourism, under the Swadesh Darshan scheme is developing thematic circuits in the country in planned and prioritized manner. The Himalayan Circuit is one such identified theme under this scheme.

In a historic step towards promoting adventure tourism in the country the Government of India opened 100 new peaks for mountaineering in the year 2019.