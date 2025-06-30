Ministry of Railways rationalizes passenger train fares from July 1, no hike up to 500 km

The Ministry of Railways has announced a rationalization of basic fares for passenger train services, effective from July 1, 2025. There will be no fare increase for journeys up to 500 km in ordinary class, while fares will see modest hikes for longer distances.

According to an official statement, the fare revision is aimed at streamlining the fare structure and enhancing the financial sustainability of passenger services. The revised fares are based on the updated Passenger Fare Table issued by the Indian Railway Conference Association (IRCA).

The key changes include no change in fares for journeys up to 500 km in ordinary class, hike of ₹5 for distances between 501 km and 1500 km, hike of ₹10 for 1501 km to 2500 km, and hike of ₹15 for 2501 km to 3000 km.

For the non-suburban trains, the second-class fare has been increased by 0.5 paisa per kilometer, with no increase for distances up to 500 km, sleeper class fare increased by 0.5 paisa per kilometer, and first-class fare is up 0.5 paisa per kilometer.

For Mail/Express Trains (Non-AC), Second Class, Sleeper, and First-Class fare has been increased by one paisa per kilometer. AC Chair Car, AC 3-Tier/3-Economy, AC 2-Tier, AC First/Executive Class, Executive Anubhuti fare has been increased by two paisa per kilometer.

The revised fare structure also applies to premium and special train services including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express, AC Vistadome, Anubhuti coaches, and ordinary non-suburban services.

There is no change in ancillary charges. Reservation fees, superfast surcharges, and other ancillary charges remain unchanged. GST will continue to be applied as per existing rules. Fare rounding principles also remain unchanged.

Tickets booked on or after July 1, 2025, will reflect the revised fares. Tickets issued before this date will remain valid at existing rates without any fare adjustment. The Ministry has directed all Zonal Railways to implement the revised fare structure smoothly and to update fare displays at all railway stations accordingly.