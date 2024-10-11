Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs launches ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ aimed at institutionalising ‘Swachhata’

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), has commenced the “Special Campaign 4.0”, a significant initiative aimed at achieving the goals of institutionalising ‘Swachhata’ and minimising pendency from October 2 to 31. This campaign is focused on reinforcing cleanliness and minimising pendency.

The “Special Campaign 4.0” comprises two phases. During the preparatory phase carried out from September 16 to 30, the Ministry set specific targets, including the identification of cleanliness campaign sites, planning for space management and office beautification, recognising scrap and redundant items, and identifying pending references for resolution.

More than 400 files have been identified for review to determine whether they should be weeded out or retained.

“Scrap material has also been identified in the form of obsolete electronic items and broken, dilapidated furniture for disposal,” the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said on Friday.

In the implementation phase from October 2 to 31, the Ministry will focus on the execution of the planned activities, ensuring comprehensive coverage of cleanliness efforts and enhancing operational efficiency.

As part of the campaign, the MoPA has taken several key steps to ensure the success of “Special Campaign 4.0”, which, inter alia, includes the appointment of a Nodal Officer, successful identification of key tasks, and active utilisation of social media platforms.

A Nodal Officer has been appointed in the offices to coordinate and monitor the Campaign’s activities, ensuring smooth and effective implementation. Various preparatory tasks, such as identifying cleanliness campaign sites, implementing office beautification, removing redundant materials, and addressing pending references, have been executed contributing to the campaign’s objectives.

Information about the campaign is being disseminated through social media platforms, for widespread awareness and participation.

The MoPA underlines its unwavering commitment to achieving the targets set under “Special Campaign 4.0”, making the initiative a notable success and reaffirming the Ministry’s dedication to institutionalise Swachhata and minimise pendency across its operations.